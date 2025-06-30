US seeks extradition of alleged hacker arrested in France

By

Charged with operating the "IntelBroker" online identity.

US prosecutors have charged a British national with data theft and related cybercrime offences, and are seeking to extradite the alleged hacker from France, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

US seeks extradition of alleged hacker arrested in France

Kai West, who was arrested in France in February, was part of a wider group of hackers who were active selling or giving away stolen data on a cybercrime forum, the Justice Department said.

West has been charged with operating the "IntelBroker" online identity, infiltrating victim computer networks, stealing data, selling it, and causing millions in damages to dozens of victims around the world, the department said, adding victims include a US-based telecommunications provider.

A four-count criminal indictment and complaint charging West was unsealed last week.

Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of five years each, while the other two charges carry a maximum of 20 years each.

The Justice Department did not identify the forum where West is alleged to have been selling stolen data, but French media including Le Parisien and Valeurs Actuelles have identified it as BreachForums, a notorious gathering place for data-swapping cybercriminals.

French media said four additional French hackers had been arrested by police in connection with the investigation.

A representative for West could not immediately be identified to comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hackersecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond

Events

Most Read Articles

SA Water plans 'once-in-a-generation' core technology uplift

SA Water plans 'once-in-a-generation' core technology uplift
Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks

Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks
WhatsApp banned on US House of Representatives devices

WhatsApp banned on US House of Representatives devices
Victoria's first government tech chief steps down

Victoria's first government tech chief steps down
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?