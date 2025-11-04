US prosecutors say cyber security pros ran cybercrime operation

By
Follow google news

Worked with notorious hacking gang.

Prosecutors have accused three American cyber security professionals secretly ran a ransomware operation aimed at shaking down companies across the United States. 

US prosecutors say cyber security pros&#160;ran cybercrime operation

The three people, only two of whom - Ryan Goldberg and Kevin Martin - were identified by name, allegedly collaborated with the notorious hacking gang ALPHV BlackCat to encrypt companies' networks in a bid to extort their owners out of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency, prosecutors alleged in an indictment filed last month in federal court in Miami.

The news was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday.

Goldberg has been detained ahead of trial, court records show. Martin pleaded not guilty. Lawyers for Martin and Goldberg declined to comment.

Authorities did not identify the affected companies, naming them only as firms devoted to various industries based in California, Florida, Virginia and Maryland.

Martin was identified in online course descriptions as a former employee of cyber security firm DigitalMint, which offers cybercrime and ransomware incident response services.

Goldberg was identified by an online course provider as an incident response manager at Sygnia, another cybersecurity firm.

DigitalMint confirmed in a statement that a former employee had been indicted for participating in ransomware operations, saying he was "acting completely outside the scope of his employment" and noting that the indictment did not allege that the company had any knowledge of activity.

It said the third, unnamed coconspirator "may have also been a company employee."

It added that DigitalMint "has been and continues to be a cooperating witness in the investigation and not an investigative target."

Sygnia said that Goldberg was fired by the company "immediately upon learning of the situation," that the firm was not the target of the investigation and that it was working with law enforcement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ransomwaresecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Tasmanian gov agencies impacted by cyber attack

Tasmanian gov agencies impacted by cyber attack
Australian chief at US defence contractor L3Harris sold exploits to Russia

Australian chief at US defence contractor L3Harris sold exploits to Russia
Vic gov agencies flying blind on server security, audit finds

Vic gov agencies flying blind on server security, audit finds
Home Affairs streamlines risk vetting for gov tech suppliers

Home Affairs streamlines risk vetting for gov tech suppliers
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?