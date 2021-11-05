US offers $10 million reward in hunt for DarkSide hackers

By on
US offers $10 million reward in hunt for DarkSide hackers

Wants information on the identity, location of group leaders.

The US State Department on Thursday announced a reward of up to US$10 million (A$13.5 million) for information leading to the identification or location of anyone with a key leadership position in DarkSide, a cybercrime organisation the FBI has said is based in Russia.

The FBI has said DarkSide was responsible for the May cyber attack targeting the Colonial Pipeline, causing a days-long shutdown that led to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localised fuel shortages in the US Southeast.

The State Department also said it is offering a reward of up to US$5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any person attempting to participate in a DarkSide ransomware incident.

"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cyber criminals," the department said in a statement.

Colonial Pipeline has said it paid the hackers nearly US$5 million in Bitcoin to regain access to its systems. The US Justice Department in June recovered about US$2.3 million of the ransom.

The State Department in July offered a reward of up to US$10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participated in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure.

