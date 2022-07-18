US needs billions more to remove Huawei, ZTE

By on
US needs billions more to remove Huawei, ZTE

From its networks.

The US telecoms regulator needs an additional US$3 billion (A$4.4 billion) dollars to fund the removal from US networks of equipment made by Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE, bringing the total cost to US$4.9 billion, the agency told Congress.

"To fund all reasonable and supported cost estimates..., the Reimbursement Program will require US$4.98 billion, reflecting a current shortfall of US$3.08 billion," Jessica Rosenworcel, the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a letter to Senator Maria Cantwell, who heads the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Since Congress only appropriated US$1.9 billion to fund the removal process, companies would be reimbursed for only about 40 percent of the costs, she added.

In 2019, Congress passed a law tasking the FCC with compelling US telecoms carriers that receive federal subsidies to purge their networks of telecoms equipment that poses a national security risk, with promises of reimbursement.

The FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, compelling US companies to remove their gear or be frozen out of an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase new equipment.

However, to fund the "rip and replace" effort, Congress only appropriated US$1.9 billion, raising questions about how effectively the removal program would be implemented.

"Absent an additional appropriation, the Commission will apply the prioritisation scheme Congress specified," Rosenworcel said in the letter, adding that the Commission would begin processing reimbursement claims "as allocations are issued in the coming days."

Companies are not required to complete the work until after they receive reimbursement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
huaweinetworknetworkingremovesecuritytelecomsuszte

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider
Coles hires more new heads of technology

Coles hires more new heads of technology
Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS
Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details

Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?