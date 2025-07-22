US National Guard unit 'extensively' hacked by Salt Typhoon in 2024

By

According to Department of Homeland Security memo.

An American state's Army National Guard network was thoroughly hacked by a Chinese cyberespionage group nicknamed "Salt Typhoon," according to a Department of Homeland Security memo.

US National Guard unit 'extensively' hacked by Salt Typhoon in 2024

The memo obtained by Property of the People, a national security transparency nonprofit, said the hackers "extensively compromised" the unnamed state Army National Guard's network between March and December 2024 and exfiltrated maps and "data traffic" with counterparts' networks in "every other US state and at least four US territories."

The National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber defense arm, CISA, did not immediately return messages.

News of the memo was first reported by NBC News.

Salt Typhoon has emerged as one of the top concerns of American cyber defenders.

US officials allege that the hacking group is doing more than just gathering intelligence; it is prepositioning itself to paralyse US critical infrastructure in case of a conflict with China. Beijing has repeatedly denied being behind the intrusions.

The memo, which said it drew on reporting from the Pentagon, said that Salt Typhoon's success in compromising states' Army National Guard networks nationwide "could undermine local cybersecurity efforts to protect critical infrastructure," in part because such units are often "integrated with state fusion centers responsible for sharing threat information—including cyber threats."

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
salt typhoonsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas obtains court order to prevent third-party access to stolen data

Qantas obtains court order to prevent third-party access to stolen data
Cloudflare makes changes to avoid repeat of 1.1.1.1 DNS outage

Cloudflare makes changes to avoid repeat of 1.1.1.1 DNS outage
CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments

CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments
Researchers demo AI-crippling GPUHammer attack

Researchers demo AI-crippling GPUHammer attack
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?