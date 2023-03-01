US Marshals Service suffers security breach

By on
US Marshals Service suffers security breach

Sensitive law enforcement information compromised.

The US Marshals Service (USMS) suffered a ransomware security breach this month that compromised sensitive law enforcement information, a spokesman said.

The Marshals Service notified the US Department of Justice to the breach, and agents there began a forensic investigation, Drew Wade, chief of the Marshals Service public affairs office, told Reuters in an email.

"The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees," Wade said.

The incident took place on February 17, when the service "discovered a ransomware and data exfiltration event affecting a stand-alone USMS system", after which the system was disconnected from the network, Wade said.

The USMS is a federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ransomwaresecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Perspecitves on technology skill development
Perspecitves on technology skill development
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective

Events

Most Read Articles

Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach

Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach
Gov to set up national office for cyber security

Gov to set up national office for cyber security
The Good Guys warns of customer data leak

The Good Guys warns of customer data leak
Services Australia finds 'high risk' vulnerability in identity exchange

Services Australia finds 'high risk' vulnerability in identity exchange

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?