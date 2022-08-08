US lawmakers urge joint use of funds for broadband, EV charging

By on
US lawmakers urge joint use of funds for broadband, EV charging

Proposing changes to infrastructure subsidy law.

A group of 10 US House Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden's administration to build electric vehicle charging stations together with broadband internet infrastructure under the $1 trillion (A$1.5 trillion) infrastructure law approved in November 2021.

As part of that measure, Congress set aside US$42.45 billion in grants to expand broadband, including building fiber or other networks.

It also included $5 billion for EV charging.

The lawmakers led by Representatives Doris Matsui and Anna Eshoo urged officials to coordinate broadband and EV charging infrastructure efforts to encourage "co-location" of EV and broadband, especially in underserved areas.

"This approach can address multiple national priorities simultaneously and avoid duplicative efforts," the lawmakers wrote.

The Biden administration has set a goal of getting 500,000 chargers in place by 2030 to ensure EVs are accessible.

The Transportation Department's EV charging rules require EV charging stations to have at least four ports capable of simultaneously fast charging four EVs and include data standards that will ensure third-party apps can provide real-time charging status information.

The lawmakers cited the EV "charging network’s connectivity requirements" in making the case for locating both EV charging and broadband.

Many rural and poorer areas lack EV charging as well as high-speed broadband access. "This approach can address multiple national priorities simultaneously and avoid duplicative efforts," the lawmakers wrote.

Congress last year approved $14.2 billion for subsidies for low-income families to use toward internet service plans. More than 13 million households are taking part.

Earlier this week, the Transportation Department announced all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have submitted EV infrastructure deployment plans. The administration hopes to approve state plans by September 30.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
broadbandhardware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband nears end of NBN PoI fibre rollout

Aussie Broadband nears end of NBN PoI fibre rollout
Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites &#8220;hindering&#8221; Optus 5G rollout

Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites “hindering” Optus 5G rollout
Student details, photos exposed in University of WA data breach

Student details, photos exposed in University of WA data breach
Transport for NSW exits Global Switch data centre

Transport for NSW exits Global Switch data centre

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Multiple cloud models make security more complex
COVER STORY: Multiple cloud models make security more complex
Case Study: Swinburne University overhauls student management system
Case Study: Swinburne University overhauls student management system
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
COVER STORY: What happens when Google changes its algorithm?
COVER STORY: What happens when Google changes its algorithm?
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?