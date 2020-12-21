US lawmakers to back $2.5b Huawei, ZTE swap-out fund

By on
US lawmakers to back $2.5b Huawei, ZTE swap-out fund

As part of a year-end spending bill and Covid-19 bill.

US lawmakers are expected to endorse US$1.9 billion (A$2.5 billion) to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the US government says poses national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and Covid-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said.

Lawmakers are also expected to back $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans.

The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China’s Huawei and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

Earlier this month, the FCC finalised rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to “rip and replace” that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

The bill "establishes a temporary, emergency broadband benefit program at the FCC to help low-income Americans, including those economically-challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic, get connected or remain connected to broadband," the source said.

The source also said the program will supply a US$50 monthly subsidy to qualifying households "to help them afford broadband service and an internet-connected device."

The US$7 billion Covid Relief Broadband Package also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or less but prioritises reimbursement for providers with 2 million subscribers or less, the source said.

It also includes about US$250 million for additional FCC support for telehealth and US$1 billion for a tribal broadband connectivity grant program.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
fund huawei networking replacement security telco us

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach

Events

Most Read Articles

SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers

SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers
NBN Co disables instant online quotes for user-pays fibre upgrades

NBN Co disables instant online quotes for user-pays fibre upgrades
New subsea cable system planned between New Zealand and Australia

New subsea cable system planned between New Zealand and Australia
Neobank Xinja hands back its banking licence

Neobank Xinja hands back its banking licence
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?