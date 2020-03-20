US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

By on
US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

Wants assurances from US government, big tech firms.

US senator Ed Markey, who has long had an interest in consumer privacy, on Thursday urged caution in the government's efforts to partner with big tech companies to track the coronavirus as a way to combat the disease.

In a letter to Michael Kratsios, the White House's chief technology officer, Markey cited a Washington Post report that said the government had discussions with Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, IBM and other tech companies to discuss potentially using smartphone location data as part of "modeling efforts" as the virus spreads in the United States.

"We need assurances that collection and processing of these types of information, even if aggregated and anonymised, do not pose safety and privacy risks to individuals," Markey wrote.

He asked the government to describe how the data would be collected, anonymized and stored, who would have access to it and which companies were involved in the effort.

Facebook said in a statement that there was no agreement to share location data of individuals with the government.

"In the US, we briefed the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on the work we do with aggregate, de-identified data maps with researchers - which has been previously reported - and they were supportive of our doing more of it," a Facebook spokesman said. "We have not received requests for location data from the US government."

Apple said in a statement that it does not track user locations. It noted that it has participated in White House COVID-19 task force meetings but is focused on telehealth and distance learning.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon apple coronavirus covid19 data facebook geolocation google ibm location security tracking us
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders

Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders
Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect

Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect
Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer

Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer
Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown

Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?