US Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

By on
US Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

Three percent of O365 mailboxes potentially accessed.

The US Department of Justice said its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.

The scale of the hack at the Department of Justice was not immediately clear but it could be significant.

The department, which has more than 100,000 employees across a series of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the US Marshals Service, said in a statement that three percent of its Office 365 mailboxes were potentially accessed.

It said the Justice Department had no indication any classified systems were impacted.

But winning access to as many as thousands of email inboxes from the nation's premier law enforcement organisation could provide an intelligence bonanza for foreign hackers.

Justice spokesman Marc Raimondi declined to put a precise figure to the number of mailboxes targeted.

The statement said the Justice Department's Office of the Chief Information Officer discovered the breach on the day before Christmas - nearly two weeks after Reuters first reported that hackers suspected of acting on Russia's behalf had broken into US government networks.

Russia has denied responsibility for the hacking campaign, which has been described as one of the most sophisticated operations uncovered in years.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
breach email justice security solarwinds us

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach

Events

Most Read Articles

Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store

Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store
Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race

Optus, Telstra, TPG press for 'partnership' in $22m 5G test case race
SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code

SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code
RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre

RAT scammers pose as the Australian Cyber Security Centre
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?