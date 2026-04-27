US judge dismisses Musk's fraud claims in OpenAI case at his request

A US judge has ⁠dismissed Elon Musk's fraud claims in his lawsuit accusing OpenAI and co-founder Sam Altman of ‌betraying OpenAI's original mission, but ‌plans ‌to proceed to ‌trial on Musk's breach ⁠of charitable trust and unjust enrichment claims.

The ruling was issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez ​Rogers in Oakland, California.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin ⁠on Monday US time, and opening arguments are expected on Tuesday.

Musk had said dismissing his fraud and constructive fraud claims, which he proposed, would streamline the case and keep jurors focused on his goal of ​ensuring that OpenAI benefit humanity ⁠rather than be a "wealth ⁠machine."

The case centres on Musk’s claim that OpenAI, Altman and Microsoft, ​one of OpenAI's largest investors, ‌conned him ⁠and the public by forming a for-profit entity in 2019, after he left OpenAI's board.

OpenAI ‌is preparing for a potential initial public offering that could value it at US$1 trillion, Reuters has ​reported.

Musk is seeking US$150 billion ($210 billion) in damages, according to a person involved in the case, with ‌proceeds ⁠going to OpenAI’s ​charitable arm.