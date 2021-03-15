US government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks

By on
US government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks

Senior official says.

The Biden administration will respond "in weeks, not months" to the perpetrators of the SolarWinds hack, who used the US tech company as a springboard to compromise a raft of U.S. government agencies, a senior administration official said.

"The third part of what we are doing about it is responding to the perpetrators of the attack. You can expect further announcements on that in weeks, not months," said the official, who declined to be named, in a telephone briefing with reporters.

The operation, which was identified in December and which the US government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

Microsoft president Brad Smith described the attack as “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen."

The senior official also noted that most of the nine federal government agencies compromised by the SolarWinds hack have completed an independent review and those that have not will finish one by the end of March.

The hacking, which also hurt 100 private companies, used corrupted SolarWinds code and weaknesses in Microsoft identity-management tools.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hack response security solarwinds us

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu

ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu
ME Bank looks to exit its data centres

ME Bank looks to exit its data centres
Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving

Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving
CBA embeds data science staff into all parts of the bank

CBA embeds data science staff into all parts of the bank
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?