US FTC meeting will scrutinise Big Tech's small deals

By on
US FTC meeting will scrutinise Big Tech's small deals

Sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny.

The US Federal Trade Commission will hold its next open meeting on September 15 to hear staff findings on deals that Big Tech firms like Facebook and Apple make which are sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny, the agency said.

The agency began holding open meetings after Chair Lina Khan was sworn in June.

Next week, the five commissioners will also consider whether to scrap guidelines put in place during the Trump administration regarding deals that combine a company with one of its suppliers.

The staff report will include Big Tech acquisitions from 2010 to 2019, some of which were not reported to antitrust enforcers because of their small size.

The Big Tech firms, which also include Google and Amazon.com, have been under antitrust scrutiny for more than two years.

The FTC has sued Facebook while the Justice Department sued Google.

Others remain under investigation.

The agency had sent demands for information to five big tech firms, including Microsoft, in February 2020, saying that it wanted to probe whether any of the smaller deals resulted in harm to competition.

The three Democrats and two Republicans on the commission will also vote on whether to issue a policy statement on privacy breaches by health apps and a process for accepting input on potential rules.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
acquisitions big deals ftc scrutiny small software tech

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme
ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID

ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?