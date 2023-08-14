US cyber body to review cloud computing safety, Microsoft breach

By

"imperative that we understand the vulnerabilities".

A US cyber safety body will review issues relating to cloud-based identity and authentication infrastructure that will include an assessment of a recent Microsoft breach that led to the theft of emails from US government agencies.

US cyber body to review cloud computing safety, Microsoft breach

The review by the Cyber Safety Review Board will look at the malicious targeting of cloud computing environments, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

"Organisations of all kinds are increasingly reliant on cloud computing to deliver services to the American people, which makes it imperative that we understand the vulnerabilities of that technology," DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The review comes after US Senator Ron Wyden in July asked the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Justice Department to "take action" against Microsoft following the hack.

Microsoft has been under increasing scrutiny following revelations that hackers allegedly operating on Beijing's behalf got hold of one of its cryptographic keys and took advantage of a coding flaw to gain sweeping access to the company's cloud email platform.

The Cyber Safety Review Board's review will provide recommendations to help organizations protect against malicious access to cloud-based accounts , DHS said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
breachmicrosoftsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

IAG used keystroke logging to investigate productivity of remote worker

IAG used keystroke logging to investigate productivity of remote worker
Azure bug allowed password theft, researcher says

Azure bug allowed password theft, researcher says
Melbourne Airport upgrades web security, DDoS protections

Melbourne Airport upgrades web security, DDoS protections
North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?