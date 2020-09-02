US crackdowns on Huawei prompt chip stockpiling

By on
As proposed aid to bolster the sector falls short.

US President Donald Trump's restrictions on China's Huawei have sparked widespread stockpiling of unsold product across the chip industry, and Washington's proposed aid to bolster the sector falls far short of what is needed to fill the gap, an analyst told Reuters.

"Under the surface, there's been lots of inventory build-up," Dan Hutcheson, chief executive officer of VLSI Research, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"We're seeing integrated circuit inventory levels that are more typical in front of a downturn."

The Trump administration tightened restrictions on Huawei earlier in August, banning suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to the Chinese telecom giant without a special license.

Amid this rivalry with China, efforts to bolster US semiconductor companies and shift the center of manufacturing away from Asia are underway.

Legislation introduced in the US Senate would provide more than US$22.8 billion (A$31 billion) to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, but Hutcheson said it is less than half the amount required.

"[It] really lacks the funding levels needed ... US$50 billion (A$68 billion) is more likely to have the desired result," Hutcheson said.

US chip suppliers could see a boost in demand if the Trump administration's restrictions tighten Chinese supply, Hutcheson added.

"The bigger issue is if they get locked out of China's market, while the door remains open for other countries," he said.

Despite geopolitical setbacks, VLSI forecasts 7 percent global growth for the semiconductor industry in 2020, as coronavirus-prompted shifts to a "work at home" economy drive demand for electronics.

"The pandemic has restructured the economy to a level not seen since WWII," Hutcheson added.

"We see it (the chip industry) adding 4 percent to 6 percent additional annual growth for several years."

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit
AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two
Amaysim goes to market as Optus network deal approaches expiry
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

