US congressman says Chinese spies hacked his emails

Republican US Representative Don Bacon said the FBI had warned him that his emails had been hacked by Chinese spies, with both personal and campaign messages compromised.

Bacon was told the Chinese Communist Party had access to his accounts for about a month ending on June 16, he said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The news was first reported on Monday by the Washington Post.

The hack was the result of a "vulnerability in Microsoft software", Bacon said, an apparent reference to the hacking campaign that Microsoft disclosed last month, which reportedly resulted in the theft of hundreds of thousands of emails from senior US officials, including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

CNN previously reported that email accounts in the US House of Representatives were targeted as part of the same campaign.

"There were other victims in this cyber operation," Bacon said on X. "The Communist government in China are not our friends and are very active in conducting cyber espionage."

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson called the development a "smear" and part of a "groundless narrative," adding that the US government had undercut China's sovereignty with recent arms sales to Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China.

The FBI and Microsoft declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Bacon said the FBI had told him that Chinese hackers compromised his email and stole information relating to personal banking, political strategy and campaign fundraising.

Bacon, who was elected to Congress in 2016, is a former Air Force brigadier general who currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which helps decide the US military's annual budget and spending plans.

The congressman was likely targeted, according to his spokesperson, because of his public support for Taiwan and critical commentary about China's treatment of the Uyghur community.