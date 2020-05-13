US attorneys general ask Amazon for data on COVID-19-linked worker deaths, infections

By on
US attorneys general ask Amazon for data on COVID-19-linked worker deaths, infections

Along with evidence of the company's compliance with paid sick leave laws.

A group of 13 US. attorneys general asked Amazon.com on Tuesday to provide data on coronavirus-linked infections and deaths among its workforce, along with evidence of the company's compliance with paid sick leave laws.

In a letter on Tuesday, the officials asked for a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Amazon workers, including those at Whole Foods, who have been infected with and died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The letter was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and joined by states including Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The same group of attorneys general had written to the company in March asking it to improve its paid-leave policy.

On Tuesday, they asked for assurance that Amazon would not retaliate against workers for raising concerns about health and safety issues with management, the media, co-workers or relevant government agencies.

In recent weeks, Amazon has fired at least four workers for raising concerns about workplace safety. The company has previously said the workers were let go for violating internal company protocol.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon cloud networking

Most Read Articles

Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year

Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year
Toll Group's corporate data stolen by attackers

Toll Group's corporate data stolen by attackers
Suncorp's Oracle core finally junked, leaves $90m crater

Suncorp's Oracle core finally junked, leaves $90m crater
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?