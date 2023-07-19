US antitrust enforcers target mergers by Big Tech

By on
US antitrust enforcers target mergers by Big Tech

With new set of guidelines.

New draft guidelines released by US antitrust enforcers lay the groundwork for tougher scrutiny of planned mergers by Big Tech companies like Amazon.com and Google.

The Biden administration has taken a tougher stance on mergers, filing some aggressive challenges. It had two court losses just last week.

Several challenges go before judges in the next few months, including the Justice Department's fight against JetBlue's purchase of Spirit.

The 51 pages of guidelines by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission described, without naming them, deals like Amazon.com's purchases of video doorbell Ring in 2018, and said the antitrust agencies should scrutinise them.

"A platform operator that is also a platform participant has a conflict of interest from the incentive to give its own products and services an advantage against other competitors participating on the platform, harming competition," the draft guidelines say.

The draft also specifies that a merger should not eliminate a potential entrant in a concentrated market or create a situation in which a firm buys a company that provides inputs for the acquirer's competitors.

The Biden administration's antitrust enforcement has highlighted labour issues, and the guidelines reflect that.

"Where a merger between employers may substantially lessen competition for workers, that reduction in labor market competition may lower wages or slow wage growth, worsen benefits or working conditions," the guidelines say.

The guidelines reflect how the FTC and Justice Department currently enforce laws against illegal mergers, which would replace guidelines from 2010 on companies buying competitors and 2020 guidelines on companies merging with suppliers.

US President Joe Biden urged that the guidelines be updated in a mid-2021 executive order. They will be open for comment for 60 days before they are finalised.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazonbigtechgooglestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ to implement name checks on transactions

ANZ to implement name checks on transactions
ASX to host CHESS replacement roundtable

ASX to host CHESS replacement roundtable
Transurban CTO exits

Transurban CTO exits
Australian Digital Health Agency CTO departs

Australian Digital Health Agency CTO departs

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?