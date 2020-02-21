US agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach

By on
US agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach

Social Security numbers and other personal data may have been compromised.

The US defense agency responsible for secure White House communications said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been compromised, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday that was sent to people possibly affected.

The letter, dated Feb. 11, 2020, says that between May and July 2019, personal data may have been compromised "in a data breach" of a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The agency provides direct telecommunications and IT support for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, their staff, and the US Secret Service, according to its website.

It also provides direct support to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior members of the armed forces, and its field offices support US military commanders abroad.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The letter gave few further details. For example, it did not say what part of DISA's network had been breached, nor identify which individuals may have had their data compromised.

The term data breach can have many meanings, from hackers penetrating a network to a supposedly secure server being accidentally exposed to the internet.

The agency's letter said it had no evidence any personal data possibly taken was misused, but that it was required to notify individuals who may have had data taken.

Pentagon spokesman Chuck Prichard said individuals possibly affected were being offered "information about actions that can be taken to mitigate possible negative impacts" of the breach, as well as free credit monitoring.

DISA, headquartered at Fort Meade in Maryland, employs about 8,000 military and civilians, according to its website. Prichard did not say how many people could have been affected by the breach, saying only that DISA had investigated the incident "and taken appropriate measures to secure the network."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
benchmarking change networking security telco/isp trump
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut

NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut
ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP

ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP
Broadband tax bill gets senate committee green light

Broadband tax bill gets senate committee green light
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?