US adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list

By on
US adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list

Joining Huawei, ZTE on "covered list".

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA), and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to US national security, the regulator said Tuesday.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

In March 2021, the FCC initially designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” - including Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The FCC said the companies are subject to the Chinese government's exploitation, influence and control, along with the associated national security risks.

They also raised concerns both "will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests for communications intercepts, without the ability to challenge such requests."

The Chinese embassy in Washington and US lawyers for China Unicom and Pacific Networks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, the US regulator voted to revoke China Unicom's US unit, Pacific Networks and ComNet's authorization to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the move was critical to protecting US communications networks from foreign national security threats.

"We are taking additional action to close the door to these companies."

In March, the FCC added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) and China Mobile International USA to the covered list.

In October 2021, the FCC also revoked the US authorization for China Telecom (Americas) and in 2019, rejected China Mobile's bid to provide US telecommunications services, citing national security risks.

Inclusion on the covered list means money from the FCC's US$8 billion (A$12 billion) Universal Service Fund may not be used to purchase or maintain products from the companies.

The fund supports telecommunications for rural areas, low-income consumers and facilities such as schools, libraries and hospitals.

Earlier this year, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said the FCC "abused state power and maliciously attacked Chinese telecom operators again without factual basis. The US should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
china unicomnational securitypacific networkstelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's latest price plan picked apart by industry

NBN Co's latest price plan picked apart by industry
Telstra is already building for the consumer data right

Telstra is already building for the consumer data right
ACCC hopes for telco regulatory reform

ACCC hopes for telco regulatory reform
TPG says regional competition impossible without Telstra deal

TPG says regional competition impossible without Telstra deal

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?