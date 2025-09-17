UNSW to offer ChatGPT Edu to 10,000 staff

By

Following a 10-month trial.

UNSW Sydney has bought 10,000 licences of ChatGPT Edu for all fixed-term and permanent staff, in what’s being touted as the “biggest education deal” with OpenAI in Australia.

UNSW to offer ChatGPT Edu to 10,000 staff
Image credit: UNSW Sydney

The agreement came on the back of a “successful” 10-month trial involving 0 staff.

It “will allow researchers, educators and professional staff to harness advanced AI tools on a secure platform,” the university said in a statement.

“Our priority is to introduce this technology in a way that is safe, reliable and supports our staff,” chief information officer Chrissy Burns said.

“This is a careful, staged rollout, supported by training and clear guidelines, so that staff can use AI responsibly and in ways that reflect UNSW’s values.”

The university said that prompts entered into the Edu platform remain private and data “can’t be used for model training.”

Staff will be given the option to use the platform. They will also “be offered optional training before they are given a licence”, the university said.

It will take several months to provision access to all staff that want it.

UNSW said it would also buy carbon credits “to mitigate the emissions associated with the ChatGPT Edu agreement.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aiemerging techgovernmentunsw

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

Lendi Group unveils agentic AI-powered home loan 'guardian'

Lendi Group unveils agentic AI-powered home loan 'guardian'
Coles eyes AI to keep shelves stocked in next viral recipe trend

Coles eyes AI to keep shelves stocked in next viral recipe trend
NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"

NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"
FYAI: What is an AI hallucination and how does it impact business leaders?

FYAI: What is an AI hallucination and how does it impact business leaders?
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?