University of Western Australia resets all staff and student passwords

By

After 'data breach'.

The University of Western Australia is forcing a password reset for all staff and students after the apparent breach of a system holding “password information”. 

University of Western Australia resets all staff and student passwords

In a statement on its homepage, the university said it had “detected unauthorised access to university password information.”

“As a security measure, all staff and students have been locked out of UWA systems and are required to reset their passwords to gain access,” it said.

The university said that investigations into the apparent breach are still underway, although it did not think other systems or information were accessed. 

Its IT and security teams spent the weekend containing the incident, before moving to recovery and investigation, according to a report by the ABC, which cited comments made to ABC Radio.

The university appears to run a central access management system for staff, students and visitors.

iTnews has contacted a spokesperson for additional comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachpasswordsecurityuniversity of western australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

AI coding threatens to make common security flaw more prevalent

AI coding threatens to make common security flaw more prevalent
"ReVault" firmware flaws allow persistent access in Dell laptops

"ReVault" firmware flaws allow persistent access in Dell laptops
NSW greenlights central database for compromised IDs

NSW greenlights central database for compromised IDs
Confusion reigns as phishers abuse Exchange Online Direct Send

Confusion reigns as phishers abuse Exchange Online Direct Send
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?