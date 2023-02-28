University of Tasmania CIO retires

By on
University of Tasmania CIO retires
Adrian Dillon.
LinkedIn

After over two decades with the university.

The University of Tasmania is looking for a new chief information officer as incumbent Adrian Dillon retires from the role.

Dillon wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he would change his status to ‘retired’ as of April 28 after working with the Tasmanian university since 1998.

He has been CIO for four years and deputy CIO for six years.

The part-time Australian Access Federation (AAF) board member told iTnews heading into retirement now was ideal.

“With my wife effectively retiring nine months ago, it is time to stop, take stock and enjoy the next phase of our lives together," he said.

“I don’t intend to stop completely [but] rather add value where I can by mentoring and coaching tomorrow's IT leaders both within and outside the sector."

Recruitment for Dillon’s replacement is already underway with a March deadline in place.

Associate director for enterprise business services, Richard Eccles, will cover any interim period prior to the new CIO commencing.

Over his tenure at the university, Dillon said he acted in the CIO role for [around] 12 months before formally taking it on, during which time he took “the opportunity to develop a five-year digital strategy, with an investment roadmap which has been reviewed annually based upon university priorities and available capital."

“Naturally, increased focus and investment in cyber has become key, with a cyber security maturity uplift program having being undertaken over the last three years," he said.

“The university is very much data-driven, with the incoming CIO able to build upon that and shape the next iteration of the digital strategy moving forward.”

He said university's approach to technology and digital has shifted.

“IT is no longer seen as a cost centre, rather [it is] a digital enabler," he said.

“Even over the financially constrained period of the last few years, annual capital investment in new digital solutions aligned to the roadmap has at a minimum been maintained, and in key priority areas increased.

“The role really provides a great opportunity for a new digital leader to work with an awesome team to further evolve the university’s digital ecosystem.”

During the course of his career at the university, Dillon was able to part take in multiple projects covering “everything from contract negotiations, planning and implementations associated with on-island dark fibre”, core ERP system upgrades and integrating new platforms.

He said he garnered “a sense of satisfaction” that the university had “fundamentally shifted the dial” through "the myriad of initiatives we turned around in a very short timeframe” between February and March 2020.

This ensured the university “could continue to deliver its core services of teaching and research with minimal impact – which coincidentally led to a Vice-Chancellors award to the entire section for outstanding contribution in response to Covid-19, in December 2020.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciostrategytraining & developmentuniversity of tasmania

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Perspecitves on technology skill development
Perspecitves on technology skill development
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective

Events

Most Read Articles

Big Red Group teams up with Cognizant

Big Red Group teams up with Cognizant
Coles eyes second chapter for 'smarter selling'

Coles eyes second chapter for 'smarter selling'
Gov picks former Service NSW chief to review MBR project

Gov picks former Service NSW chief to review MBR project
Woolworths still bringing in the digital shoppers

Woolworths still bringing in the digital shoppers

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?