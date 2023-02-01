University of Sydney on the lookout for a CIO

By on
Seeking replacement for Trevor Woods.

The University of Sydney is recruiting for a permanent replacement for former CIO Trevor Woods, with Claes Mansson appointed interim CIO in the meantime.

Claes is currently program director, enterprise systems strategy, and guides the consolidation and rationalisation of business systems and enterprise applications. 

The university wants “someone who shares our ambitions for digital transformation and our vision to lead with high trust and high accountability to deliver high performance.”

“Digital enablement is a fundamental building block of our strategic aspirations, underpinning our transformational student-focused education, excellent research contributing to the common good, and commitment to thrive through diversity and build an efficient and inclusive place to work”, the university stated.

"Robust cyber security” is also a key responsibility of the CIO, along with aligning the university’s technology with its 10-year “Sydney in 2032” strategy launched mid last year.

The CIO will also be overseeing “an investment in contemporary digital capabilities”.

The recruitment is being conducted by executive search company Odgers Berndtson, and applications are open until February 24.

Trevor Woods held the CIO role since his appointment in 2019 from Monash University.

Stephen Phillips, vice-president operations, took the opportunity to thank Woods for his contribution to the university.

“Trevor has helped to significantly modernise and streamline our technology, providing a solid foundation to connect and simplify our processes and services," Philips said.

"He has strengthened the university’s cyber security, continuing to build partnerships within the university and improvements to everyday services, and set the path forward for a digital roadmap aligned to our 2032 strategy aspirations.

“I would like to thank Trevor for his contribution to the university and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

