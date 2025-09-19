University of Sydney hunts for permanent CISO

Permanent role vacant since April.

The University of Sydney has kicked off recruitment for a permanent chief information security officer following the departure of Steven Bennett earlier this year.

Since Bennett’s exit, former NSW Education CISO Damien Mathieson has been serving as interim head of the university’s cyber security function.

Now, the university is seeking a permanent appointment to "shape and execute a comprehensive cyber security strategy" and lead cyber operations and governance.

According to a job advertisement, the new CISO will also be responsible for developing a multi-year cyber security roadmap and risk management framework.

A University of Sydney spokesperson told iTnews the role will involve close collaboration with senior leadership and representing the ICT function in emergency planning and response.

Bennett was appointed as CISO in 2021 - originally as caretaker - following the departure of Derek Winter.

His appointment ended five years of high turnover within the university’s security leadership.

After leaving the University of Sydney in April, Bennett was appointed business information security officer at UNSW, according to his LinkedIn profile.

