University of Sydney finds its next CIO

The University of Sydney has tapped NSW Education’s chief information and data officer Sandie Matthews as its next CIO.

Matthews, who has headed NSW Education’s IT directorate since 2021, will replace the University of Sydney’s interim CIO Claes Mansson.

Mansson, the University of Sydney program director of enterprise systems and strategy, has been acting in the role since previous CIO Trevor Woods left in February.

Matthews will begin on July 17; she said in a statement that she is "excited to be joining the university at such a unique time, when the expectations of students and educators have never been more defining."

"Digital transformation is not just about technology; it's about culture, empowering people, revolutionising processes, and driving meaningful change," Matthews said.

"By bridging the gap between the business and technology, we can unleash the full potential of innovation and create a brighter future for students and staff alike.”

The University of Sydney's vice-president of operations Stephen Phillips said Matthews would ensure that the university's “ICT portfolio is well positioned to effectively support our strategic aspirations of education and research excellence, and drive the process and system improvements that will make us a better place to work, and a place that works better.”

Phillips added that Matthews' 23 years of experience in “information technology and digital enablement” would make her “an asset to the university.

“Sandie has held leadership positions across Australia, including establishing the Northern Territory government's office of digital government, driving digital strategy, fostering innovation, and implementing economic policy and legislation reforms."

Matthews has also held executive roles with NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet, City of Darwin, and Queensland Health.