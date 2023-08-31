University of Sydney caught up in third-party data breach

By

Information on some international students accessed.

The University of Sydney has some exposure to a third-party data breach, affecting the personal data of a “small proportion” of international students and applicants.

University of Sydney caught up in third-party data breach
Image credit: The University of Sydney/Facebook.

A notification, published on Thursday afternoon, does not name the third-party but says that it held personal data of some "recently applied and enrolled international applicants”.

Though that data was “accessed”, the university said that “there is currently no evidence that any personal information has been misused.”

“We are working to contact impacted students and applicants and will continue to monitor our systems,” the university said.

It said that no other systems were affected but that a “detailed investigation may take some time” to complete.

“Provisional findings indicate that no domestic students, staff, alumni or donors’ data has been affected,” the university stated.

It has notified “relevant cyber security authorities” as well as the NSW Privacy Commissioner of the incident.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
