University of Melbourne finds its next CIO

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Following Byron Collins’ departure at the start of the year.

The University of Melbourne has appointed former St Vincent’s group chief digital officer Michelle Fitzgerald as its new chief information officer.

University of Melbourne finds its next CIO
Image credit: Michelle Fitzgerald / LinkedIn.

Fitzgerald revealed her appointment in a LinkedIn post, and a university spokesperson confirmed the hire.

Chief operating officer and vice-president of administration and finance Katerina Kapobassis said that Fitzgerald started in the CIO role on April 8.

“In this role, Michelle will drive the strategic delivery and governance of enterprise information technology, digital innovation and cyber security across the university, ensuring a coordinated, secure and future-focused digital environment that supports teaching, research and operations,” Kapobassis said.

Kapobassis added that Fitzgerald’s “extensive experience of shaping digital strategy and leading large-scale transformation initiatives across complex organisations in Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and the Americas” was well-regarded by the university.

Fitzgerald is the permanent replacement for Byron Collins, who left the university at the end of January.

Between then and now, the CIO role was split between CISO Amit Achrekar and director of enterprise technology Daniel Buttigieg.

In her LinkedIn post, Fitzgerald wrote that “higher education is at a defining moment with students, academics and researchers navigating policy shifts, tightening resources and the rise of AI all at once.”

“I can’t think of a more energising time to help reimagine what’s possible for the people at the heart of it,” she wrote, adding that it was “particularly special to be returning to the institution that literally put the world at my feet as a young graduate.”

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