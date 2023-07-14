Uniting hunts for first chief digital information officer

Uniting is on the hunt to fill a newly created chief digital information officer role as it targets a digital transformation.

The provider of aged care, disability and community services in NSW and the ACT put the call out for a CDIO to join its executive team and board and lead its digital and technology transformation initiatives.

A Uniting spokesperson told iTnews that the organisation is “leveraging technology to enhance the delivery of human services, as opposed to ‘simply’ delivering IT operations."

"Uniting is a tech leader in the non-profit sector and seeks to ensure that every position in our organisation is working towards creating positive change in the lives of individuals and communities," the spokesperson said.

The service and advocacy group’s new CDIO will oversee IT infrastructure management and spot new innovation opportunities.

Once onboarded the new appointee will report to chief operating officer of finance and property Iain Keddie.