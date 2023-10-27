United Nations creates advisory body to address AI governance

By

Must build "a global scientific consensus on risks and challenges".

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the creation of a 39-member advisory body to address issues in the international governance of artificial intelligence.

United Nations creates advisory body to address AI governance

Members include tech company executives, government officials from Spain to Saudi Arabia, and academics from countries such as the US, Russia and Japan.

Sony chief technology officer Hiroaki Kitano, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Microsoft chief responsible AI officer Natasha Crampton are among the executives representing technology companies.

Representatives also come from six continents with diverse backgrounds ranging from US-based AI expert Vilas Dhar to Professor Yi Zeng from China and Egyptian lawyer Mohamed Farahat.

"The transformative potential of AI for good is difficult even to grasp," Guterres said in a statement.

"And without entering into a host of doomsday scenarios, it is already clear that the malicious use of AI could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion and threaten democracy itself," he said.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year, interest in the new technology has spread across the world, leading AI researchers to raise concerns about "risks to society."

While many governments are working to formulate laws to regulate the spread of AI, researchers and lawmakers have called for global collaboration.

The UN body will issue preliminary recommendations by the end of this year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024.

The immediate tasks include building a global scientific consensus on risks and challenges, and strengthening international cooperation on AI governance, the UN said.

The first meeting of the body will take place on October 27.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aisoftwareun

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia's digital credential sharing with NSW on ice

Services Australia's digital credential sharing with NSW on ice
CBA to test products and messaging on AI-created 'customers'

CBA to test products and messaging on AI-created 'customers'
Australian Federal Police officers using more online face search tools

Australian Federal Police officers using more online face search tools
ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot

ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?