UniSuper boosts HR functions

UniSuper has consolidated five HR systems into one single platform, resulting in reduced monthly reporting and increased employee engagement.

The superannuation fund introduced the system roughly six months ago in an effort to create efficiencies within its human resource department.

The company wanted to increase productivity and cut manual processes, and to address a skills shortage, needed better career support for its 900-plus staff.

Its HR ‘goals’ platform has seen a 98 percent employee engagement boost since implementing the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) system.

UniSuper chief people officer Julie Watkins said as the business “become more commercial and competitive” the company “could no longer operate five different HR platforms or continue investing in more headcount to complete manual processes”.

Watkins said staff were “left juggling between different applications for goals, performance reviews, learning and more”.

“We needed a solution that could consolidate all our applications down to one, reduce the number of emails and eradicate manual spreadsheets, giving employees and business leaders more time to focus on other areas and importantly provide information and trends about our people.”

Its expected efficiencies from the new platform will enable the company to focus on boosting customer membership while also concentrating on employee retention.

“It’s easy to listen to a few voices within an organisation and then reactively respond, but that doesn’t provide a fully rounded view of what’s happening in the organisation,” said Watkins.

“We need actionable data and insights to see the full picture, the challenges as well as the opportunities.”

Watkins said considered “three similar HCM solution providers” but selected Oracle Cloud as it “as it did not require customisation, and provides the data to identify trends which we can then couple with our customer and employee Net Promotor Scores and take action”.

“For us these actions help us to retain great talent, reduce time spent on manual HR tasks and enhance efficiencies across the business. Ultimately, that means a more competitive business, and better outcomes for our members.”