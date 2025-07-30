Union calls for 'mandatory' employee consultations on AI programs

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has called for organisations to conduct “mandatory” consultations before introducing new artificial intelligence technologies into the workplace.

Measures proposed by the peak union body will require organisations to create “enforceable” AI implementation agreements with employees, focusing on issues such as job security, skill retraining, and transparency around technology usage and data collection.

The ACTU noted that these would need the backing of a new regulatory authority for AI and a national Artificial Intelligence Act.

The proposal comes ahead of the federal government’s Economic Reform Roundtable next month, which will focus on productivity and budget sustainability.

“AI can bring benefits if it is brought in by workers who are well-trained and well-supported in the use of AI,” said ACTU assistant secretary Joseph Mitchell.

“This can’t happen without the knowledge, experience, creativity and skills of workers being brought into the implementation process."

Mitchell argued that organisations without an AI implementation should lose eligibility for government contracts and funding, such as research and development incentives.

The government has yet to formally respond to the ACTU’s call.

However, last year, the government outlined ten mandatory guardrails intended for AI deployment in high-risk settings, such as healthcare, infrastructure and law enforcement.

Proposals included a new framework legislation and cross-economy AI-specific law – or Australian AI Act.

These were launched alongside a voluntary AI safety standard and opened for public consultation, which closed on 4 October 2024

Last year’s federal budget saw the federal government invest $15.7 million over two years into developing AI policies, focusing on “industry analytical capability”, reviewing and bolstering existing regulations in health care, consumer and copyright law.

This came in tandem with $21.6 million over four years to establish a “reshaped National AI Centre”.