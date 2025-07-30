Union calls for 'mandatory' employee consultations on AI programs

By

Backs creation of new regulatory authority for AI.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has called for organisations to conduct “mandatory” consultations before introducing new artificial intelligence technologies into the workplace.

Union calls for 'mandatory' employee consultations on AI programs

Measures proposed by the peak union body will require organisations to create “enforceable” AI implementation agreements with employees, focusing on issues such as job security, skill retraining, and transparency around technology usage and data collection.

The ACTU noted that these would need the backing of a new regulatory authority for AI and a national Artificial Intelligence Act.

The proposal comes ahead of the federal government’s Economic Reform Roundtable next month, which will focus on productivity and budget sustainability.

“AI can bring benefits if it is brought in by workers who are well-trained and well-supported in the use of AI,” said ACTU assistant secretary Joseph Mitchell.

“This can’t happen without the knowledge, experience, creativity and skills of workers being brought into the implementation process."

Mitchell argued that organisations without an AI implementation should lose eligibility for government contracts and funding, such as research and development incentives.

The government has yet to formally respond to the ACTU’s call.

However, last year, the government outlined ten mandatory guardrails intended for AI deployment in high-risk settings, such as healthcare, infrastructure and law enforcement.

Proposals included a new framework legislation and cross-economy AI-specific law – or Australian AI Act.

These were launched alongside a voluntary AI safety standard and opened for public consultation, which closed on 4 October 2024

Last year’s federal budget saw the federal government invest $15.7 million over two years into developing AI policies, focusing on “industry analytical capability”, reviewing and bolstering existing regulations in health care, consumer and copyright law.

This came in tandem with $21.6 million over four years to establish a “reshaped National AI Centre”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aiemerging techgovernment

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA AI 'voice bot' deployment linked to review of 45 roles

CBA AI 'voice bot' deployment linked to review of 45 roles
Optus' first AI chief Samantha Lawson exits

Optus' first AI chief Samantha Lawson exits
Powercor to tap into agentic AI across the organisation

Powercor to tap into agentic AI across the organisation
Westpac pilots AI to analyse inbound call content

Westpac pilots AI to analyse inbound call content
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?