UK weighs Australia-style social media ban

By
Follow google news

Ministers to visit.

Britain is considering an Australian-style ​ban on ⁠social media for children under 16, with prime minister Keir Starmer warning they risk being pulled into "a world of endless scrolling, anxiety and comparison".

UK weighs Australia-style social media ban

Starmer said the government was prepared to take robust action, a day after ‌it announced it would examine whether features such as infinite ⁠scrolling ‌and the age at which children can access platforms ‍should be restricted and how such measures could be imposed.

"This ⁠is a hugely complex issue – so it's important it's properly considered," Starmer said on Substack.

Ministers are due to visit Australia, which last month became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, to look at ‍their approach.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said Britain was weighing the same age threshold as Australia.

While some see a ban as the clearest way ‌to protect children, she said in parliament, others fear it could let platforms off the hook and push harmful activity underground. It could also deprive children of the positive sides of social media, she added.

The government is also considering stronger age checks and whether the current digital age of consent is too low.

Governments and regulators worldwide are looking at the risks of exposing children to social media, and the impact of screen time on their development and mental health.

The recent rapid explosion of AI-generated content online has exacerbated those concerns, highlighted this month by a public outcry over reports of Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot generating non-consensual sexual images, including of minors.

The British government has already set out plans for an outright ban on artificial intelligence nudification tools, ‌while working to stop children being able to take, share or view nude images on their devices, it said in Monday's statement.

The government said it was also considering removing features that could drive ‌addictive use of social media.

Britain's recently enforced Online Safety Act, one of the strictest safety regimes, has increased the share of children encountering age checks online to 47 percent from 30 percent, and cut visits to pornography sites by a third, according ​to the government.

Starmer said childhood should not mean judgement from strangers or pressure to perform for likes, adding that "for too many today, it means being pulled into a world of endless scrolling, anxiety and comparison".

"We ⁠will work ​with experts to identify the most effective measures we can take to do more," he said, reiterating that "no option is off the table".

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
australiamediasocialsoftwareuk

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft releases fix for flawed January security update

Microsoft releases fix for flawed January security update
Defence's VMware contract climbs to $178m

Defence's VMware contract climbs to $178m
Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack
Australia social media ban hits 4.7 million accounts

Australia social media ban hits 4.7 million accounts
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?