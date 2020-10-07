UK watchdog bans Bitcoin-based products for retail investors

By on
UK watchdog bans Bitcoin-based products for retail investors

Saying most people lose money on them.

Britain's financial watchdog will ban the sale to retail investors of products that track the price of cryptoassets like Bitcoin, saying most people lose money on them.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said there is no reliable basis for valuing cryptoassets that underpin derivatives and exchange-traded notes.

The ban will come into force on January 6, 2021.

Shares in online trading platforms Plus500, IG and CMC fell by between 2 percent and 3 percent after the FCA published its statement on the ban.

The watchdog set out proposals for the ban in a public consultation last year, and said on Tuesday it will save retail investors 53 million pounds (A$96 million).

There is a prevalence of market abuse and financial crime, along with extreme volatility in prices, and lack of legitimate need to invest in such products, the FCA said.

"Significant price volatility, combined with the inherent difficulties of valuing cryptoassets reliably, places retail consumers at a high risk of suffering losses from trading crypto-derivatives," said Sheldon Mills, interim executive director for strategy and competition at the FCA.

"We have evidence of this happening on a significant scale."

The FCA said the products were popular with young male investors in particular, and that most respondents to its consultation opposed a ban, arguing that cryptoassets have intrinsic value, with Bitcoin accepted by companies like Starbucks and Microsoft as a form of payment.

"We remain of the view that the price of cryptoassets is determined by sentiment and speculative behaviour," the FCA said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ban bitcoin cryptocurrency finance financial investor loss retail

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide

Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide
Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'

Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'
TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end

TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end
Telstra sets conservative speed expectations for 'up to gigabit' NBN add-on

Telstra sets conservative speed expectations for 'up to gigabit' NBN add-on
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?