UK eyes cuts to Huawei's 5G network involvement in wake of COVID-19 - report

By on
UK eyes cuts to Huawei's 5G network involvement in wake of COVID-19 - report

Boris planning to reduce Chinese telecoms involvement in Britain's 5G network i.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Johnson has asked officials to make plans to reduce China's involvement in British infrastructure to zero by 2023, the newspaper reported late on Friday.

The prime minister is expected to use less reliance on China as a means to boost trade talks with US President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Britain's departure from the European Union, according to the newspaper.

Earlier on Friday, The Times reported that Johnson has instructed civil servants to make plans to end Britain's reliance on China for vital medical supplies and other strategic imports.

Beijing has been tackling mounting international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China before spreading to the rest of the world.

"He (Johnson) still wants a relationship with China but the Huawei deal is going to be significantly scaled back. Officials have been instructed to come up with a plan to reduce Huawei's involvement as quickly as possible", a source was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance huawei networking

Most Read Articles

Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
Commonwealth Bank CTO snapped up by Google

Commonwealth Bank CTO snapped up by Google
Tech migrants shun Australia's new fast-track permanent residency visa

Tech migrants shun Australia's new fast-track permanent residency visa
ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services

ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?