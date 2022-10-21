UK Banks, tech seek clearer guidance on combating scams

By on
UK Banks, tech seek clearer guidance on combating scams

Anonymised data-sharing would help spot frauds.

Banks, tech and telecom companies in Britain are calling on regulators and lawmakers to make it easier for them to share anonymised data on customers so they can spot and stop scams faster, a report published on Thursday said.

Bank fraud has cost British consumers nearly 610 million pounds (A$1.1 billion) so far this year, posing a national security threat, banking lobby group UK Finance said this month.

Banks have already improved defences against scams, but a report from industry body Stop Scams UK and the Royal United Services Institute on Thursday said complex guidelines and processes around privacy law make it difficult for companies to share data to stop fraud.

Britain has proposed an 'online safety bill' to deal with harmful content online, and help financial regulators crack down harder on scams.

Banks hope the bill will include clearer guidance on allowing them to share anonymised customer data to spot new types of scams more quickly.

"If we are to unlock data sharing at scale, we call for proportionate and sensible changes to guidance around the interpretation of privacy law," said Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, whose members include HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, TalkTalk, Meta and Google.

Risk of regulatory intervention and a lack of clarity on what is allowed under the law stifles initiative, and changes in policy are needed to make it clear that sharing data is allowed and even encouraged, the report said.

Last month, more banks jointed Stop Scams UK's fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis is leading to an increase in the number of financial scams.

However, banks demanding more certainty over sharing anonymised data face opposition from privacy groups.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bankdata breachfinanceprivacyscams

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role

ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role
RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide

RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide
Westpac in talks to buy Tyro

Westpac in talks to buy Tyro
RBA: virtual server upgrade knocked payments offline

RBA: virtual server upgrade knocked payments offline

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?