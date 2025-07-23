UK and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign new strategic partnership

By

Explores future investment in infrastructure for AI development.

Britain and ChatGPT maker OpenAI have signed a new strategic partnership to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence security research and explore investment in the country's AI infrastructure.

UK and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign new strategic partnership

"AI will be fundamental in driving the change we need to see across the country – whether that’s in fixing the National Health Service (NHS), breaking down barriers to opportunity or driving economic growth," Peter Kyle, secretary of state for technology, said in a statement.

"This can’t be achieved without companies like OpenAI, who are driving this revolution forward internationally. This partnership will see more of their work taking place in the UK."

The government has set out plans to invest £1 billion (A$2.06 billion) in computing infrastructure for AI development, hoping to increase public compute capacity 20-fold over the next five years.

The United States, China and India are emerging as front-runners in the race to develop AI, putting pressure on Europe to catch up.

The partnership with OpenAI, whose tie-up with Microsoft once drew the scrutiny of Britain's competition regulator, will see the company explore increasing the size of its London office, and explore where it can deploy AI in areas such as justice, defence, security and education technology.

In the same statement, OpenAI head Sam Altman praised the government for being the first to recognise the technology's potential through its "AI Opportunities Action Plan" - an initiative by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to turn the UK into an artificial intelligence superpower.

The Labour government, which has struggled to increase economic growth meaningfully in its first year in power and has since fallen behind in polls, has said that the technology could increase productivity by 1.5 percent a year, worth an extra £47 billion annually over a decade.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
genaisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov quietly launches onshore instance of GPT-4o for APS

Gov quietly launches onshore instance of GPT-4o for APS
The ABC implements data warehouse amid governance restructure

The ABC implements data warehouse amid governance restructure
NDIA embarks on architectural overhaul of scheme systems

NDIA embarks on architectural overhaul of scheme systems
Alaska Airlines grounds all flights after IT outage disrupts systems

Alaska Airlines grounds all flights after IT outage disrupts systems
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?