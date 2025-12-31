Two US cyber experts plead guilty to cooperating with ALPHV Blackcat

By
Follow google news

To shake down American targets.

Two US cyber security professionals have ​pleaded ⁠guilty after they were accused of working with a notorious ransomware gang to shake down American targets, the US Justice Department said.

Two US cyber experts plead guilty to cooperating with ALPHV Blackcat

Justice Department officials ‌said that Ryan Goldberg, 40, of Georgia, ⁠and ‌Kevin Martin, 36, of Texas, had both ‍pleaded guilty at a federal court ⁠in Miami to a single count of conspiring to interfere with commerce through extortion.

They are due to be sentenced in March and face a maximum penalty of ‍20 years in prison, the department said.

An attorney for Martin declined to comment. The federal public defender assigned ‌to Goldberg declined to comment.

Goldberg and Martin were two of three people accused of collaborating with the hacking gang ALPHV Blackcat to encrypt several unnamed US companies' networks in a bid to extort their owners out of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency.

The case drew attention in part because the defendants were established professionals in the digital protection space.

Martin had previously worked for the cybersecurity firm DigitalMint, which said in a statement that it was aware of the guilty plea.

"We strongly condemn ‌his actions, which were undertaken without the knowledge, permission, or involvement of ‌the company," DigitalMint said, adding that it had fully cooperated with the Justice Department "throughout its investigation."

Goldberg had previously worked for Sygnia, another cyber security firm. ‌

A representative for Sygnia did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The firm previously said that Goldberg had been fired by the company "immediately upon learning of the situation" ​and that Sygnia was not the target of the investigation.

Reuters was unable to establish the identity or status of the third alleged coconspirator, nor determine ⁠how to ​reach ALPHV Blackcat, which disappeared last year following a sweeping cyberattack at UnitedHealth Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberexpertransomwaresecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months
University of Sydney "online IT code library" breached

University of Sydney "online IT code library" breached
US bars approvals of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones

US bars approvals of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones
Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?