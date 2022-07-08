Twitter says it removes over 1 million spam accounts each day

By on
Twitter says it removes over 1 million spam accounts each day

Answering Elon Musk's questions.

Twitter removes more than 1 million spam accounts each day, executives said, providing new insight into efforts to reduce harmful automated bots as billionaire Elon Musk has demanded more details from the social media company.

The briefing comes after Musk threatened to halt a US$44 billion (A$64 billion) deal to purchase Twitter unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than five percent of users who see advertising on the social media service.

Musk previously tweeted that one of his biggest priorities after acquiring Twitter is to "defeat the spam bots or die trying."

On a conference call, the company reiterated that spam accounts were well under five percent of users who are served advertising, a figure that has been unchanged in its public filings since 2013.

Human reviewers manually examine thousands of Twitter accounts at random and use a combination of public and private data in order to calculate and report to shareholders the proportion of spam and bot accounts on the service, Twitter said.

The company said it does not believe a calculation of such accounts could be performed externally because it would require private information, but declined to comment on the type of data it would provide to Musk.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
accountremovalsoftwarespamtwitter

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade
NSW gov adds six providers to cloud panel

NSW gov adds six providers to cloud panel
Sydney Trains progresses AR protection for rail workers

Sydney Trains progresses AR protection for rail workers

Digital Nation

Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?