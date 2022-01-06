Twitter convenes a team to prepare for Capitol riot anniversary

By on
Twitter convenes a team to prepare for Capitol riot anniversary

To address any harmful content that may appear.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the storming of the US Capitol, Twitter convened a team to prepare the social networking site to address any harmful content associated with the event, the company told Reuters.

Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organize the siege on January 6, 2021, when supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Twitter said it "convened a cross-functional working group" comprised of members across its site integrity and trust and safety teams, which is specific to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and will watch for risks such as tweets and accounts that incite violence.

The company did not say how many people were on the monitoring team.

The company said the effort expands upon its work to monitor the platform around major global events, and added it will continue to monitor trending topics and search results for harmful content.

A spokesperson for Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, said in a statement on Wednesday: "We’re continuing to actively monitor threats on our platform and will respond accordingly.”

A spokesperson for YouTube, which is owned by Google, said it had removed tens of thousands of videos for violating its US elections-related policies over the past year, and said it continued to closely monitor for election misinformation on the site.

In March, the chief executives of Twitter, Google and Facebook, testified in a hearing before Congress and were asked by US lawmakers whether their platforms bore some responsibility for the riot.

Then-Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey was the only executive who answered "yes," but said the “broader ecosystem” had to be taken into account.

Days after the Capitol riot, Twitter announced a permanent suspension of Trump's account, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

"Our approach both before and after January 6 has been to take strong enforcement action against accounts and Tweets that incite violence or have the potential to lead to offline harm," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The company added that over the past year, it has permanently suspended thousands of accounts for violating its policies against coordinated harmful activity.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
anniversary capitol riot software team twitter

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars
Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug

Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug
The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
NBN Co claims progress in fortnight-long Sky Muster internet outage

NBN Co claims progress in fortnight-long Sky Muster internet outage

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?