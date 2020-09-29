Twitter appoints Rinki Sethi as new information security head

Twitter appoints Rinki Sethi as new information security head

Comes from Palo Alto Networks.

Twitter appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet.

Sethi had previously worked as the vice president of information security at cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Reuters reported in July that Twitter, which had been without a security chief since December, stepped up its search in the weeks before the breach of high-profile accounts on its platform.

Earlier in July, the company had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and used them to solicit digital currency.

