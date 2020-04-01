Trump to hold call with US internet, mobile phone providers

Trump to hold call with US internet, mobile phone providers

To talk about how networks are holding up as tens of millions of Americans work from home.

President Donald Trump is holding a call with seven of the biggest US internet and mobile phone providers on Tuesday to talk about how the networks are holding up as tens of millions of Americans work from home.

The Federal Communications Commission has said US networks are performing well and has granted temporary access to additional spectrum blocks to help providers manage traffic.

AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Comcast, Altice USA, T-Mobile and Sprint Corp are expected to take part in the call.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said last week "the data show that the recent surges in Internet traffic are well within the capacity of US networks."

Major firms, including all those Trump is speaking to, agreed earlier this month not to terminate service for subscribers for 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

They also agreed to waive any late fees residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and to open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

