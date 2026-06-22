Trump no longer views Anthropic as national security threat

By
Follow google news

Says AI company responded "very ​quickly" and "responsibly."

US President Donald Trump said he ⁠might have ⁠viewed artificial intelligence company Anthropic as a national security threat last week, but he no longer does, according to an interview with "The Axios ‌Show".

Trump no longer views Anthropic as national security threat

Senior Anthropic technical ‌staff ‌were scheduled to meet with Trump ‌administration officials earlier this week ⁠to discuss a dispute over foreign access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

The company last week disabled access ​for all users to those models after Trump ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals ⁠from accessing them.

When asked if he viewed Anthropic, or its CEO Dario Amodei, as a threat to national security, Trump said: "Well, not now, but a week ago, maybe."

Trump told Axios that Amodei responded to the administration's export control directive "very ​quickly" and "responsibly."

The US President and other ⁠G7 leaders met with tech bosses, ⁠including Amodei, at a summit in France this week.

Trump did ​not rule out using emergency powers under the Defense ‌Production Act ⁠against Anthropic, according to Axios.

"I have the power to use a lot of things," Trump said of the DPA. "But I'm ‌not sure I have to do that."

Asked to comment on Trump's interview, an Anthropic spokesperson said: "We are grateful to the administration for their ongoing ​partnership in working to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible.

"We remain committed to working alongside them towards our ‌shared goals ⁠of protecting critical infrastructure ​and making sure the US leads in AI.”

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aianthropicmythossecuritytrump

Sponsored Whitepapers

Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
2026 Identity Security Landscape
2026 Identity Security Landscape
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD draws a hard line on developers lacking security skills

ASD draws a hard line on developers lacking security skills
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Anthropic pulls Mythos-class models globally

Anthropic pulls Mythos-class models globally
Access control flaw left FIFA World Cup match streams wide-open

Access control flaw left FIFA World Cup match streams wide-open
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?