Triple zero guardian to ponder minimum mobile network performance rules

The federal government will consider introducing minimum standards for mobile network performance as part of its comprehensive review of Australia’s triple zero calling law and rules.

The measure is one of four it has asked its triple zero custodian to consider as part of the review, alongside assessing the “adequacy” of the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s (ACMA's) powers and whether rules guaranteeing phones can contact emergency services have been effective.

Communications minister Anika Wells, who first announced the review at a telco industry event last month, revealed the government’s expectations of the custodian in terms of reference for the review the government released today.

Wells said that recent large scale network outages had exposed the current framework for regulating triple zero services as outdated.

“About 85 percent of triple zero calls are now made from mobile devices – yet much of the regulatory framework for the service was designed for a fixed-line world," Wells said.

“This review will help inform this future model – one that puts people first and delivers for Australians today, and continues to do so into the future."

The review is the final recommendation of an earlier review into the 2023 Optus outage, which had remained unaddressed since its findings were released in April 2024.

Since then, a second major outage hit Optus network. The incident last September caused emergency calling failures that have since been linked with at least two fatalities.

The outage also exposed so called “camp on” issues associated with the 3G shutdown that became apparent during the transition to 4G.

The September outage increased scrutiny around the issues as it exposed a firmware configuration issue with mostly Samsung handsets that impaired their ability to place emergency calls reliable.

Wells said last month that the industry could no longer ignore the “searing experiences” exposed by the triple zero 2025 outages.

“The triple zero failures last year shook public confidence. Frankly, they exposed elements of a system that relied on a best-efforts approach, and sadly, in some instances, those efforts were far from the best," she said.

Wells was measured with her words when announcing the terms of the review today.

"I consider it is the appropriate time to initiate this review of all legislation and regulation relating to triple zero to ensure this framework is fit for purpose to support an effective, accessible and accountable emergency calling system," Wells wrote.

"It is essential all callers can rely on triple zero when in need of assistance. The review will seek to identify whether regulatory and legislative settings remain effective in supporting delivery of this critical service now and into the future."

Australian Telecommunications Alliance (ATA) chief executive Luke Coleman also said that the review was “timely” and welcomed by the sector.

“The terms of reference for the review list a range of existing standards, legislative instruments, and other regulations which are relevant to the triple zero system," Coleman said.

"Given the broad range of regulations that have developed in relation to triple zero over the years, it is timely to consider any reforms required to ensure that triple zero is as resilience and reliable as it can be.

“The triple zero service today exists in a different world to when it was introduced in 1961. Triple zero was introduced when we had just one fixed-line network operator, and just one type of home telephone.

“Today, we have three national mobile networks, a new national fixed line network in the NBN, tens of thousands of different mobile phones, and new ways of contacting triple zero including via smartwatches, wi-fi calling and satellite,” he added.

Wells revealed the wide scope of legislative and regulatory review in its terms of reference.

The custodian, she wrote, would have to consider relevant parts of at least six pieces of legislation, including the Telecommunications (Consumer Protection and Service Standards) Act 1999, Telecommunications (Emergency Call Service) Determination 2019, Australian Communications and Media Authority Act 2005, Telecommunications (Customer Communications for Outages) Industry Standard 2024, Telecommunications (Labelling Notice for Customer Equipment and Customer Cabling Instrument) 2025 and Telecommunications Act 1997.

In addition, the custodian will also have to consider the outcome of the triple zero inquiry currently before parliament and any previous inquiries that might be deemed germane to the review, as well as any industry codes or standards that relate to emergency service calling.

Wells said that the custodian is expected to deliver its recommendations for updating the triple zero regulatory framework by March 2027.