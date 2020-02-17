Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

By on
Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

Calls for regulation of harmful content.

Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told global leaders and security chiefs on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg said Facebook had improved its work countering online election interference, and expanded on his previous calls for regulation of social media firms.

"I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content ... there's a question about which framework you use for this," Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session.

"Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries - there's like newspapers and existing media, and then there's the telco-type model, which is 'the data just flows through you', but you're not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line."

"I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between," he said.

Facebook and social media giants including Twitter and Google have come under increasing pressure to better combat governments and political groups using their platforms to spread false and misleading information.

Zuckerberg said he now employed 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.

Those teams and Facebook's automated technology currently suspend more than 1 million fake accounts each day, he said, adding that "the vast majority are detected within minutes of signing up."

"Our budget is bigger today than the whole revenue of the company when we went public in 2012, when we had a billion users," he said.

"I'm proud of the results but we will definitely have to stay vigilant."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
facebook mark zuckerberg regulation strategy

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks

CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?