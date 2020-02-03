Travelex recovers UK website after ransomware hit

Travelex said it had partially restored its UK website, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced the currency service provider to take its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travellers.

The company, owned by payments firm Finablr Plc , said that not all of its services were up and running on the website.

The company said on Tuesday its UK international money transfer and wire offering was fully operational again, nearly two weeks after announcing that a phased global restoration of systems was "firmly underway".

Travelex provides forex services for customers of HSBC , Barclays , Virgin Money and the banking arms of British retailers Tesco and Sainsbury through its automated order placement service.

Travel money websites at the banking partners were still offline when checked by Reuters on Friday.

Travelex, which was hit by ransomware called Sodinokibi, has not said if it paid any money to the hackers.