Transurban CTO exits

Transurban's chief technology officer Mithran Naiker has left the business after eight years.

Naiker announced his exit from the Australian toll road operator on Tuesday via LinkedIn, saying he had "made the decision to accept an external IT executive role."

Taking the time to thank the customer and technology leadership team, Naiker said he was “incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”

“During this time, we have elevated and implemented capabilities, technologies, and created experiences that will have a lasting impact on our people, customers, and communities," he wrote.

“Knowing that I am leaving behind a really strong team that will continue to execute our strategy makes the transition a bit easier.”

During his time at the Melbourne-based company, Naiker's CTO’s role saw him oversee the architecture, data & analytics and digital, and deliver its strategy across various systems, platforms and applications.

His work included standing up virtual desktops for around 850 workers as the company underwent a workplace transformation.

A Transurban spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by iTnews.

The company made a brief post on LinkedIn noting the departure was "big news" and thanked Naiker for his contribution to the company.

He first joined Transurban as general manager for infrastructure and service delivery back in 2015, before taking on the CTO in mid-2018.

Naiker also previously spent close to 11 years at online employment marketplace, SEEK, in multiple roles, including shifting into a head of IT operations role back in 2013.