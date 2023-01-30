Transport for NSW tech lead switches to Sydney Metro

By on
Tommy Cheung.

To take up CIO role.

Transport for NSW’s technology executive director Tommy Cheung has kicked off the year by making the switch to Sydney Metro.

Cheung has been appointed as Sydney Metro’s new chief information officer, reporting to chief finance and commercial officer Fiona Trussell, 

A Transport For NSW spokesperson told iTnews that Cheung and his team “are responsible for the end-to-end IT technology services for Sydney Metro”.

This includes “providing IT support for all four Sydney Metro mega projects, as well as current and future Sydney Metro businesses in operation.”

Cheung’s former role is expected to “be filled internally for 12 months” with his replacement reporting to group chief information officer, Darren Cavanagh.

“This position is responsible for leading the team in charge of building IT strategy, driving the enterprise architecture required to deliver it, and delivering it through technology platforms," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said. 

Cheung held his executive director of IT strategy and transformation role for close to a year and a half before making the switch to Sydney Metro.

Prior to this, Cheung held both chief technology officer and chief information officer positions at Sydney Trains for two years.

Before stepping into the transport sector, Cheung worked at the Commonwealth Bank where he was responsible for wealth strategic sourcing and technology.

He also spent close to 19 years at formerly-owned CBA wealth management group, Colonial First State across a broad range of roles, most notably as its CIO, overseeing modernisation plans.

