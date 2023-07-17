Transport for NSW finalise Apple Express rollout

Transport for NSW has finalised the rollout of Apple Express, allowing commuters to ‘tap on’ to public transport without needing to unlock their iPhones.

The NSW government agency signed an agreement with Apple only last month that would enable travellers within the greater Sydney metropolitan to access the new feature.

Travellers can use it by adding a contactless credit card or debit card to their digital wallet and enabling it in settings.

Incorporating Apple Express allows customers to skip unlocking their device or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode when tapping on and off to pay for a trip.

It's supported on iPhone and Apple Watch running iOS 16.4 or later.

Transport for NSW undertook a progressive rollout of Express Mode across 25,000 Opal card readers, starting with ferries and the train network, before adding the feature to bus readers, concluding the work.

Transport for NSW's chief technology and innovation officer Kurt Brissett said "software across the state’s 25,000 Opal readers” has now been updated.

“Over 65 percent of contactless card taps we see on the Opal network are now made using a digital wallet, and Apple Pay represents the vast majority of these," he said.

“This means the upgrade provides access to a seamless tap-on and tap-off experience for most of our passengers, joining Samsung users who have already been afforded with the capability.

“This really is amazing technology that will deliver a simple time-saving solution with fewer hold-ups and more peace of mind. Those with the latest Apple iPhone and software can even tap if their battery is flat.”

NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said commuters in the Hunter, Illawarra, Blue Mountains and “everywhere in-between” will benefit from being the first to access the new payment method.

“We know it can hold things up [at the Opal reader] when you’re trying to quickly scan your face or finger to unlock your device at the reader," she said.

"Now, for Apple users, it’s as simple as tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch without having to wake up or unlock your screen.”

Next steps

During a media briefing at Petersham train station in Sydney, Haylen said 50 percent of passengers have opted to use credit cards or electronic devices for travel.

“We’re bringing Sydney in line with other global cities by allowing passengers to use Apple Express," she said.

Haylen said the new feature should reduce congestion on public transport.

She said the next stage will include a full upgrade of Opal “which will, in another stage, allow us much more flexibility across the system”.

Brissett said the Opal Next Gen program will see Transport for NSW “testing the market in order to identify suitable delivery partners".

Part of the planned upgrades include the rollout of a digital Opal Card, said to be commencing at the end of this year as NSW moves through $567.9 million worth of transport upgrades.