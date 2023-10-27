Transport for NSW experiences network-wide comms outage

Transport for NSW was hit by a “network-wide communications issue” on Friday last week that delayed transport services across Sydney.

Almost all train lines and the NSW TrainLink issued travel alerts for passengers warning of boarding delays due to earlier issues.

At around 10.30am, Transport for NSW began to issue statements across all Sydney train line social media accounts.

One post from T3 Sydney Trains advised to “allow plenty of extra travel time due to a communication issue” along the T3 Bankstown Line.

“Delay travel if possible or consider using other transport. We'll update you when we have more information,” the post read.

By 2.51pm the account recommended commuters “allow extra travel time due to a network-wide communications issue earlier.”

“Trains may have changed stops or platforms. Check information screens or transport apps before getting on trains. Trains are expected to run late for the next couple of hours.

“Message us for travel help.”

By roughly 3.14pm Transport for NSW posted across its train service accounts and the NSW TrainLink social accounts that services were "returning back to normal”.

A Sydney Trains spokesperson told iTnews that a power outage was behind the problems with communications.

“The issue is being investigated by Sydney Trains engineering teams,” the spokesperson said.